Sonos FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $637.49M (-1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SONO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.