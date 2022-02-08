Orion Energy Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:24 AM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.03 and the consensus revenue estimate is $30.48M (-31.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OESX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.