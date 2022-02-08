Triumph Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:27 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Triumph (NYSE:TGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.20 (+122.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $371.92M (-12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.