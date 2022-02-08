What's in store Lumen Technologies Q4 Earnings?

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.86B (-5.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LUMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

  • Looking at the last quarter, stock jumped on stronger cash flows, and company provided FY 2021 outlook where, adjusted EBITDA of $8.4B-$8.6B vs. $8.88B in FY20, Capex $2.8B-$3.0B vs. $3.73B in FY20.
  • Dig in 2021 outlook and its revision in company presentation.

