All eyes on CVS Health Q4 earnings amid COVID vaccination impact

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 (+44.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.47B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.

The company's stock rose +5.69% on Nov. 3, the day it reported its Q3 results, beating non-GAAP EPS and revenue estimates.

In January, CVS raised its full year 2021 GAAP EPS guidance range to $5.87 to $5.92 from $5.50 to $5.61. The company also raised its FY21 adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.33 to $8.38 from at least $8.00; Consensus EPS Estimate for 2021 is $8.29.

The company also re-affirmed its FY22 GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.04 to $7.24 and its adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.30 vs. $8.27 consensus.

Speaking at a conference, CVS CFO Shawn Guertin noted that the company’s retail sales led to 80% of its quarterly performance. He said that more than half of that came from COVID-19 vaccinations, which exceeded expectations, particularly in November and December.

Supporting the view that CVS will see revenue growth in 2022, CEO Karen Lynch envisions its stores as "health care destinations."

CVS' peer Cigna (NYSE:CI) has already reported its Q4 results, topping estimates. The company also provided FY22 revenue and EPS guidance, which is below consensus.

CVS is among BofA Securities 11 stocks, one per S&P SP500 sector, for 2022, with 23% implied upside based on price targets.

In December 2021, Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright called CVS a top stock to watch on CNBC's Halftime Report.

The year 2021 had been a very good year for managed care companies but will they be able to repeat the returns in 2022, it depends upon COVID. In January 2022, CVS Health hit its 52-week high in trading. The stock had soared ~51% over one year.