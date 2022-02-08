Total packaged food retail sales increased +7.1% in the latest four-week period tracked by Nielsen via scanner data. Crucially, pricing was up 8.1% to more than offset the 1.0% decline in volume. The 7.1% increase also marks an acceleration from the +6.6% mark from last month.

Looking at a longer timeframe, some of the notable packaged food gainers for the last 12 weeks of tracking data included Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) +30.8% Y/Y, Sovos (NASDAQ:SOVO) +24.0%, Hershey (NYSE:HSY) +10.8% Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) +10.7%, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) +10.7%, Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO) +8.0%, BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) +7.9%, Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) +7.7% and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) +7.1%. Laggards in terms of the comparisons to last year included Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) -4.2% and Mission Products (NASDAQ:AVO) -7.9%.

After taking in the Nielsen numbers, Bank of America noted that a majority of companies continue to see double-digit growth vs pre-COVID levels. The catch for many of the companies in the sector is the degree to which price hikes offset inflation costs. Analysts have noted that Q1 and Q2 will be the toughest inflation headwind periods before the cost environment is seen starting to normalize.

