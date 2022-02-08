Mattel Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.