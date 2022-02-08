A day after Bank of America lowered its price target on Teladoc Health (TDOC -5.0%) by as much as a third, Piper Sandler has followed suit.

Citing a bleak outlook for the company’s Chronic Care Enrollments in Q1 2022, the analyst Sean Wieland lowered the per share target on the telehealth provider to $108 from $118 to indicate a premium of ~45% to the last close.

"We lower our FY22 Chronic Care Enrollment projections following a sneak peek at January 2022 Livongo app download data,” he wrote, noting that the Q4 2021 Livongo downloads backed the firm’s year-end Chronic Care Enrollment estimate after accounting for adjustments.

However, in Jan. 2022, Livongo app downloads totaled only 18.1K, the analyst points out, suggesting it could translate to only 752.1K Chronic Care Enrollment for this quarter, lower than the firm’s 838.9K estimate, previously.

Citing the revised Chronic Care Enrollment expectations for the company this year, Wieland cuts his projections for the 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA. However, he reaffirmed the Overweight rating on the stock.

The average price target on Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) has dropped by more than a fifth on Wall Street since mid-November, as shown in this graph.