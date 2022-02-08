Trimble Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $897.48M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRMB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.