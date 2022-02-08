Performance Food Group Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:32 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.48 (-37.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $12.83B (+185.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PFGC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.