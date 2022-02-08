Avaya Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:35 AM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.69 (-23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $735.69M (-1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVYA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.