O'Reilly Automotive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETO'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.02 (+11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.1B (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ORLY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.