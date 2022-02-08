Netflix's (NFLX) heavy filmmaking investment continued the company's (and streaming's) push into prestige movies, as its Western The Power of the Dog leads Oscar nominations with 12, and the company earned the most nominations of any studio.

That film was followed closely by Dune (T -0.1%), the Warner Bros. adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi novel, which drew 10 nominations, and West Side Story (DIS -0.3%) and Belfast (CMCSA +1.1%), which drew seven nominations each.

Netflix led studios with 27 overall nominations - the most nominated company for the third straight year. It has yet to win Best Picture, but has two nominees this year: Along with The Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up is in the running and has four nominations overall.

Netflix was just ahead of Walt Disney (DIS -0.3%), which drew 23 nominations led by West Side Story's seven.

Streaming and the pandemic made their mark on the Best Picture race: Half the 10 nominees came out simultaneously online as well as in theaters. The full list (with distributors): Belfast (CMCSA +1.1%), CODA (AAPL +1.4%), Don’t Look Up (NASDAQ:NFLX), Drive My Car (Janus Films), Dune (T -0.1%), King Richard (T -0.1%), Licorice Pizza (OTC:MGMB), Nightmare Alley (DIS -0.3%), The Power of the Dog (NFLX) and West Side Story (DIS -0.3%).

Netflix wasn't alone in some prestige nods for streaming producers. Apple TV+ (AAPL +1.4%) got six nominations, including its first Best Picture nomination for CODA.

Amazon.com (AMZN +0.7%) meanwhile drew four nominations for its films, including three for Being the Ricardos. And MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB), which Amazon is working to acquire, got eight nominations including three each for Licorice Pizza and No Time to Die.

On the subject of popular superhero movies drawing Oscar buzz, Spider-Man: No Way Home (SONY -0.6%) was passed over for best picture and earned just one nomination, despite some critical acclaim for the record-setting picture.