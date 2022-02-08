Radware Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:37 AM ETRadware Ltd. (RDWR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.21 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $75.33M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDWR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.