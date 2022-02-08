Rumble SPAC partner CFVI sees shares climb for second day amid Joe Rogan speculation

Feb. 08, 2022 11:39 AM ETCF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)SPOT, DWACBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor7 Comments

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Shares of SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which is slated to merge with video platform Rumble, were up 6% Tuesday morning amid ongoing speculation that popular podcaster Joe Rogan might join Rumble.
  • CFVI shares recently changed hands at $15.95 at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET. Shares rallied on Monday on the Rogan speculation, shooting up 40% to $18.52 in afternoon trading before closing at $15.09, up 14%.
  • Rumble, which has been billed as an alternative to YouTube, made news Monday when its chief executive officer publicly offered Rogan a $100M contract over four years to move his show to the video platform. Rogan’s podcast is currently carried by Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).
  • CFVI announced in December that it planned to take Rumble public through a merger deal that valued the video platform at $2.1B. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter.
  • Rumble’s stock rallied in December after it announced that it had signed a deal with former President Trump’s new social media platform TRUTH Social, which is being taken public by Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.