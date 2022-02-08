Rumble SPAC partner CFVI sees shares climb for second day amid Joe Rogan speculation
Feb. 08, 2022 11:39 AM ETCF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI)SPOT, DWACBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shares of SPAC CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI), which is slated to merge with video platform Rumble, were up 6% Tuesday morning amid ongoing speculation that popular podcaster Joe Rogan might join Rumble.
- CFVI shares recently changed hands at $15.95 at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET. Shares rallied on Monday on the Rogan speculation, shooting up 40% to $18.52 in afternoon trading before closing at $15.09, up 14%.
- Rumble, which has been billed as an alternative to YouTube, made news Monday when its chief executive officer publicly offered Rogan a $100M contract over four years to move his show to the video platform. Rogan’s podcast is currently carried by Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).
- CFVI announced in December that it planned to take Rumble public through a merger deal that valued the video platform at $2.1B. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter.
- Rumble’s stock rallied in December after it announced that it had signed a deal with former President Trump’s new social media platform TRUTH Social, which is being taken public by Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC).