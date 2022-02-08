ICL Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:40 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.16 (+220% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.92B (+45.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.