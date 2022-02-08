Motorola Solutions Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.74 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.