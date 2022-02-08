Envista Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $634.68M (-13.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.