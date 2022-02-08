Reynolds Consumer Products Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:43 AM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.49 (-14% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.02B (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, REYN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.