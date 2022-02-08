NGL Energy Partners Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETNGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B (+33.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NGL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.