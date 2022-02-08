Activist investor and billionaire Carl Icahn is said to be pushing McDonald's Inc. (NYSE:MCD) behind the scenes for better treatment of pigs.

Icahn wants McDonald's (MCD) to stop using pork that is sourced from gestation crates, something that he first brought up with the fast food giant around 2012, according to a WSJ report. Icahn owns about 100 shares of McDonald's, worth about $26,000, that he purchased recently.

Icahn has threatened privately to run a proxy fight for MCD board representation, according to the WSJ, which cited people familiar, though the report acknowledges that he has rarely done a proxy contest with so few shares. McDonald's is talking to advisers for advice on what it should do if the activist does start a campaign.

McDonald's said in a statement to the WSJ that that more than 60% of its U.S. pork is sourced from “confirmed pregnant sows” not housed in gestation crates, and it expects that figure to be 85% to 90% by the end of 2022.

The Icahn report comes as McDonald's has begun to look at more vegetarian options for its menu and recently expanded testing of its McPlant menu item, which it developed with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).