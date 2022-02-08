Golub Capital BDC Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.87M (+18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GBDC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.