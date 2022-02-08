Ferrari is called undervalued with the EV upside not being priced in

Ferrari N.V. (RACE -0.2%) was called a top pick in the auto sector by Morgan Stanley once again after the automaker posted a strong fourth quarter. The all-time record high order book is said to support the view that more than 100% of the company's share price can be justified with the core ICE car business, offering significant upside from EVs at a zero or negative implied price.

Analyst Adam Jonas and team also like the long-term setup on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE). "We see scope for Ferrari to offer a range of EV products at potentially higher prices than the average selling price of today’s Ferrari, while leveraging economies of scale on higher volumes," read the post-earnings update.

Ferrari is forecast to achieve a 7.4% CAGR in volume through FY30 and a 6.4% CAGR through 2040 as the EV market is said to open the aperture for the total addressable market and growth.

Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $350 to RACE vs. the average analyst price target of $251.02.

Dig through Ferrari's earnings call transcript.