Jacobs Engineering (J -1.7%) slumps after FQ1 earnings miss expectations and revenues come in flat Y/Y at a below-consensus $3.38B.

Jacobs reiterates FY 2022 guidance of adjusted EPS $6.85-$7.45, in line with $7.17 analyst consensus estimate, and adjusted EBITDA of $1.37B-$1.45B, compared with $1.41B consensus; the company also guides for FY 2025 EPS of ~$10.00, which incorporates anticipated benefits to the company's People & Places Solutions from the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Q1 revenues by segment: People & Places Solutions -7.6% Y/Y to $1.93B, Critical Mission Solutions -10% to $1.16B, with PA Consulting revenue of $276M.

Q1 backlog, which rose 12% Y/Y to $28B, by segment: People & Places Solutions +9.7% to $16.93B, Critical Mission Solutions +11.5% to $10.79B.

"We expect infrastructure modernization in the U.S. to further materialize later in 2022. As a result, we expect our overall net revenue growth to accelerate through the balance of the year," Jacobs President and CFO Kevin Berryman said.

Jacobs shares have gained 19% over the past year but are down 8% YTD.