International Flavors & Fragrances Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETInternational Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+131.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.