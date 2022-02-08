The Chefs' Warehouse Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 08, 2022 11:48 AM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.19 (vs. -$0.52 in the prior year quarter) and the consensus revenue estimate is $508.22M (+80.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CHEF has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
