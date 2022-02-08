U.S. household debt drives up to $15.58T in Q4 as home, auto prices climb

  • Total U.S. household debt rose by 2.2% to $15.58T in Q4, with total overall debt for the year marking its largest increase, on a nominal basis, since before the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a report.
  • The numbers reflect sharply higher prices for homes and auto loans during 2021.
  • For 2021, households' total debt balance increased $1T and is $1.4T higher than at the end of 2019.
  • Mortgage balances rose by $258B in Q4, standing at $10.93T at the end of the year. Mortgage originations were at $1T in Q4, with $4.5T in mortgages originated over the course of the year.
  • Credit balances rose by $52B, the largest quarterly increase in the New York Fed's 22 years of data. To provide some perspective, the credit card balances are still $71B lower than at the end of 2019. During the pandemic, many households had paid down credit card debt.
  • Financial stocks are among the strongest sector in trading today. Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) gains 1.0% in midday trading, with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) rising 2.0% and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) up 1.8%.
  • Among regional banks, Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) +2.2% and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) +2.2%.
  • Credit card banks are all firmly in the green: American Express (AXP +1.8%), Synchrony Financial (SYF +1.4%), Capital One Financial (COF +1.8%), Discover Financial (DFS +1.9%), and Alliance Data Systems (ADS +2.2%).
  • On Monday, a Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FMCC) report said homebuyers are becoming more pessimistic as home prices continue to rise
