Will live services drive Zynga's Q4 top-line?

Feb. 08, 2022 11:51 AM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)TTWOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 vs. -$0.05 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $677.56M (+10.0% Y/Y).
  • The company expects net bookings to be $715M in Q4 vs. consensus of $720M.
  • Analysts expects daily average users of 36.86M and monthly average users of 176M for the quarter.
  • In November, the company launched a new competitive feature, Leagues: World Champions, in its free-to-play mobile poker game Zynga Poker. Additionally, November release Farmville 3 is expected to add user growth.
  • In January, the company announced its acquisition by Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) for $12.7B or $9.86 per share, a 64% premium over the stock's closing price on Jan. 7. The deal is expected to close in the next quarter.
  • Earnings history: After Q3 earnings beat shares jumped 5%. Bookings rose 6% to $668M, exceeding consensus of $636.5M. The company guided Q4 revenue of $675M.
  • Over the last 1 year, ZNGA has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
  • In comparison to peers, ZNGA is rated BUY by Wall St. Analysts.
  • ZNGA shares jumped ~42% in January on buyout offer.
