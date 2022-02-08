Virtu Financial jumps 8% after Q4 shows a massive beat
Feb. 08, 2022 11:53 AM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Virtu Financial (VIRT +8.0%) reports Q4 revenue at $705.6M, beating consensus by $338.35M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $328.4M; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 67.6%.
- Net income of $186M; normalized adjusted net income of $220.6M
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats consensus by $0.39.
- Since inception of the program in November 2020 through January 31, 2022, the company repurchased ~17.6M shares.
- Previously (Feb. 8): Virtu Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.39, revenue of $705.6M beats by $338.35M
- Company has a strong buy rating by contributor who write: 'Profit From Next Crash While Collecting A Safe 4.1% Yield Boosted By Buybacks'