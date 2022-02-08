Ocuphire completes registrational study for lead asset ahead of schedule

Feb. 08, 2022 11:59 AM ETOcuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Close-up human eye, lens, cornea and brown iris.

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP +3.4%) announced an earlier-than-expected completion in the recruitment of its second Phase 3 registration trial for Nyxol eye drops, which is designed to assess the alpha-1 blocker in the reversal of pharmacologically induced mydriasis (RM).
  • Topline data from the study are expected in early 2022, around the end of this quarter, the company said on Tuesday, indicating a potential submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) later this year.
  • A once-daily, eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, Nyxol is Ocuphire’s lead product candidate, and it is targeted at an estimated $500M market in RM where there are no commercially available reversal drops for dilation.
  • “We are delighted to have surpassed our enrollment target of 330 with 368 patients in the MIRA-3 trial and accomplished this milestone ahead of schedule in less than 3 months,” CEO Mina Sooch noted.
  • Last month, Ocuphire (NASDAQ:OCUP) announced its plans to commercially launch Nyxol in 2023.
