Uber Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 12:03 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Uber (NYSE:UBER) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.36B (+69.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Needham analyst Bernie McTernan calls the ride-sharing giant Uber as its top pick for 2022.
- McTernan noted that a recent survey of consumers suggests that currently 13% of respondents either "often" or "always" use grocery delivery services, but that is expected to climb to 22% over the next two years.
- Wallbox announced partnership with Uber goes national.
- Seeking Alpha's author Gary Alexander writes "Uber: This Crash Is A Ripe Buying Opportunity," at Strong Buy rating.
- Overall, Seeking Alpha authors flag Buy rating while Wall Street analysts gives a Strong Buy. Quant Rating is to Hold.