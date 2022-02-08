Sasol (SSL -0.8%) said it expects to report a mixed performance for H1 2022, with improved Brent crude oil prices, refining margins and chemical prices boosting margins, partly offset by operational challenges in South Africa which resulted in lower production.

Sasol forecasts H2 2021 adjusted EBITDA rising by 66%-76% to 30.9B-32.7B South African rand ($1.99B-$2.11B) from 18.6B rand in the prior half-year, citing a strong recovery in Brent crude oil and chemical prices, partly offset by lower sales volumes for chemicals and energy.

The company expects H2 core headline EPS of 22.13-22.91 rand compared with 7.86 rand a year earlier.

Sasol recently reported a 31% rise in H1 revenue for FY 2022 to $4.86B from $3.7B for the year-ago period.