M&T Bank reduces overdraft fees, stops non-sufficient funds fee
Feb. 08, 2022 12:05 PM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)RF, JPM, BAC, COF, ALLYBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to make its banking services more accessible for customers, M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) reduces overdraft fees to $15.
- In addition, the bank eliminated the non-sufficient funds fee and overdraft protection transfer charge from a linked deposit account. It also limited daily fee assessment to once per day.
- The changes are scheduled to take effect during Q2, the company said. It will provide customers with more specific information in the coming weeks.
- M&T Bank is the latest to join a slew of banks that have recently either eliminated or reduced overdraft fees, including: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), and Ally Bank (NYSE:ALLY).
- Moreover, "the enhancements we're making today, along with those we've made previously, make our banking services more accessible and give our customers more choice and flexibility in managing their finances – especially during challenging times," said Chris Kay, head of consumer banking, business banking and marketing at M&T Bank.
