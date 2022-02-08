Justice Department arrests two for allegedly laundering $4.5B from Bitfinex hack
Feb. 08, 2022 12:10 PM ETBTC-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The U.S. Department of Justice arrested a couple who allegedly conspired to launder $4.5B of cryptocurrency stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange. So far, law enforcement has recovered more than $3.6B in crypto linked to the hack, the DOJ said in a statement.
- "Today, federal law enforcement demonstrates once again that we can follow money through the blockchain, and that we will not allow cryptocurrency to be a safe haven for money laundering or a zone of lawlessness within our financial system," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., of the DOJ's Criminal Division.
- Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan were arrested for the alleged conspiracy. The couple is accused of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoin (BTC-USD) that were stolen from Bitfinex's platform after a hacker broke into the exchange's systems and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions.
- The criminal complaint alleges that Lichtenstein and Morgan used a number of laundering techniques, including using fictitious identities to set up online accounts, using computer programs to automate transactions, depositing stolen funds into accounts at a number of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets and then withdrawing funds, and a practice known as "chain-hopping."
- In 2016, hackers took 119,756 bitcoins (BTC-USD) worth ~$72M at the time of the breach, from the Bitfinex exchange.