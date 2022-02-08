Mirati shares fall 13% due to disappointing sales of Amgen rival lung cancer drug
Feb. 08, 2022 12:16 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)AMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX -13.2%) are down significantly today as a consequence of poor quarterly sales of Amgen's (AMGN +8.4%) Lumakras (sotorasib) non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") treatment.
- Mirati's adagrasib is a rival KRAS inhibitor in late-stage development also for NSCLC.
- In its Q4 2021 earnings results yesterday, Amgen reported Lumakras sales for the quarter of $45M, well below the consensus estimate of $61.7M. The oncologic was just approved last year.
- The less-than-expected Lumakras revenue is seen by some as an indication that sales of KRAS inhibitors for NSCLC may not be as strong as anticipated.
- Mirarti will report its quarterly earnings on Feb. 24 and an update on commercial plans for adagrasib is expected.
