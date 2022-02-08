Mirati shares fall 13% due to disappointing sales of Amgen rival lung cancer drug

Lung cancer. lung disease. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX -13.2%) are down significantly today as a consequence of poor quarterly sales of Amgen's (AMGN +8.4%) Lumakras (sotorasib) non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") treatment.
  • Mirati's adagrasib is a rival KRAS inhibitor in late-stage development also for NSCLC.
  • In its Q4 2021 earnings results yesterday, Amgen reported Lumakras sales for the quarter of $45M, well below the consensus estimate of $61.7M. The oncologic was just approved last year.
  • The less-than-expected Lumakras revenue is seen by some as an indication that sales of KRAS inhibitors for NSCLC may not be as strong as anticipated.
  • Mirarti will report its quarterly earnings on Feb. 24 and an update on commercial plans for adagrasib is expected.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners' argument for why adagrasib may be potentially best-in-class in both colorectal cancer and NSCLC.
