AMC adding two new multiplexes in San Diego, D.C. areas
Feb. 08, 2022 12:14 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- AMC Entertainment (AMC +2.6%) has added two new theater locations, again through acquisition of former ArcLight/Pacific theaters, reaching new lease agreements with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.
- It's opening the AMC UTC 14 in the San Diego area (La Jolla, Calif.) on Thursday, Feb. 10. And in the D.C. area, it will open the AMC Montgomery 16 in Bethesda, Md., in March.
- The news follows recent announcements of AMC Northridge 10 and AMC NEWCITY 14, set to open later this year, and last summer's openings of the AMC Americana at Brand 18 and AMC The Grove 14.
- All told, six former ArcLight/Pacific theaters have joined the AMC circuit.
- "AMC continues to play offense and aggressively seek out opportunities to strengthen our company through strategic acquisitions," says CEO Adam Aron.
- The stock is 2.6% higher today as it looks to bounce back from a 2.9% decline yesterday.
- It's also announced free nonfungible tokens for early buyers of tickets to March opening The Batman.