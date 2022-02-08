Impinj Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETImpinj, Inc. (PI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (compared to -$0.15 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.16M (+43.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company in early January provided Q4 estimates to exceed $52M, above its prior guidance of $46–$48M.