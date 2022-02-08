Can Teva Pharmaceutical's Q4 results bring positive surprise?

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.28B (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TEVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.

The company's stock declined -4.90% on Oct. 27, the day it reported its Q3 results, which failed to beat analysts' estimates. The company's results were impacted by decline in sales of Copaxone and generic products.

The Israeli drugmaker has been marred in litigation.

Earlier in February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a settlement worth $225M with Teva over the company's role in fueling the opioid crisis in the state.

Teva is also planning an appeal and pursue a mistrial after a jury in a New York state court found it guilty of fueling the opioid epidemic.

In November 2021, Teva was among the companies scoring a rare victory in California, when a judge cleared them of claims that they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing. The lawsuit brought by local governments in California sought nearly $50B in damages.

Meanwhile in December 2021, Teva lost its attempt to invalidate a patent for Cushing’s syndrome drug Korlym, marketed by Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT).

In January 2022, the U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into biosimilars of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Humira (adalimumab) made by Teva, Alvotech, and Ivers-Lee AG.

Other Notable News: Teva launched generic of Epiduo Forte Gel in U.S. Teva signed an agreement with Cannbit-Tikun Olam for manufacturing of several cannabis oil products.