Cerberus seeks to sell off more shares of Deutsche Bank - Reuters

Deutsche bank branch office

agafapaperiapunta/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cerberus is seeking to pare down its holdings of Deutsche Bank (DB +3.9%) further after selling a stake of ~1% in the German lender earlier this year, Reuters reports.
  • Cerberus, which currently holds ~1.99% of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares, is looking to sell ~15M DB shares, according to a terms sheet Reuters saw.
  • Morgan Stanley is the bookrunner, according to the term sheet.
  • Last month, Deutsche Bank (DB), Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) shares fall as Cerberus set to trim stakes
