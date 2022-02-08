Cerberus seeks to sell off more shares of Deutsche Bank - Reuters
Feb. 08, 2022 12:23 PM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cerberus is seeking to pare down its holdings of Deutsche Bank (DB +3.9%) further after selling a stake of ~1% in the German lender earlier this year, Reuters reports.
- Cerberus, which currently holds ~1.99% of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares, is looking to sell ~15M DB shares, according to a terms sheet Reuters saw.
- Morgan Stanley is the bookrunner, according to the term sheet.
- Last month, Deutsche Bank (DB), Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) shares fall as Cerberus set to trim stakes