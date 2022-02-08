Sherwin-Williams Company to expand manufacturing and distribution capabilities in Statesville, North Carolina
Feb. 08, 2022 12:24 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW +0.3%) signs an agreement with the state of North Carolina, Iredell County and the city of Statesville to significantly expand its architectural paint and coatings manufacturing capacity and establish a larger distribution facility in Statesville, North Carolina.
- Company plans to invest a minimum of $300M in the project and add more than 180 full-time jobs at the site over the next three years, which would essentially double the existing workforce.
- Construction is expected to start by Q3 this year, with all work slated to be completed by the end of 2024.