Roku adds another channel to 'This Old House' stable

Feb. 08, 2022 12:28 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Roku headquarters office facade with media company sign and logo in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is making its next steps with the This Old House brand it acquired last year, rolling out a new channel based on the title.
  • The free This Old House Makers Channel launches today, exclusively on The Roku Channel.
  • The new offering focuses on makers and craftspeople in areas including woodworking, metalworking, design and building.
  • And it adds to The Roku Channel's related offerings, This Old House Classic and This Old House.
  • Roku acquired the home-improvement brand last spring from a private-equity firm, reportedly for less than $100 million.
