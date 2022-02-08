Roku adds another channel to 'This Old House' stable
Feb. 08, 2022 12:28 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is making its next steps with the This Old House brand it acquired last year, rolling out a new channel based on the title.
- The free This Old House Makers Channel launches today, exclusively on The Roku Channel.
- The new offering focuses on makers and craftspeople in areas including woodworking, metalworking, design and building.
- And it adds to The Roku Channel's related offerings, This Old House Classic and This Old House.
- Roku acquired the home-improvement brand last spring from a private-equity firm, reportedly for less than $100 million.