Telehealth providers slip as Amazon Care goes nationwide
Feb. 08, 2022 12:36 PM ETAmerican Well Corporation (AMWL), TDOC, HIMSAMZNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Virtual care companies, Teladoc (TDOC -4.0%), American Well (AMWL -4.4%) and Hims & Hers Health (HIMS -0.6%) are trading lower on Tuesday after e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced a nationwide rollout of its telehealth service, known as Amazon Care.
Amazon Care, which offers a combination of in-person and virtual care, has already signed up multiple new clients for the business, CNBC reports.
In addition, later this year, the Seattle, Washington-based company is planning to expand its in-person care arm to as many as 20 cities, including New York City, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago., from the eight cities it currently serves.
- Launched as a pilot program in 2019 for its employees in and around the company’s Seattle headquarters, Amazon Care has since broadened its scope to offer primary care services.
- Read: Two Wall Street firms moved to lower the price target of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) amid Amazon’s (AMZN) expansion drive for its telehealth service.