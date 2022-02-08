European Central Bank lays groundwork for rate hike, say Wells Fargo economists
Feb. 08, 2022 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo economists expect the European Central Bank to announce faster tapering of bond purchases in March to end the taper in September followed by a rate hike before the end of the year.
- "The ECB appears to be laying the groundwork for an eventual rate increase, which we think the central bank will build further at its March meeting," the economists led by Nick Bennenbroek said in a note dated Feb. 8.
- The euro falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar; Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) slips 0.2%, while the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) edges up 0.1%.
- The Wells Fargo team expects the ECB to boost its Deposit Rate by 25 basis points in December 2022, followed by another 25-bp hike in March 2023. "Beyond that, we see ongoing, but slower hikes with 10bps increases expected in June 2023, September 2023, and December 2023," the economists said.
- The ECB Deposit rate is currently at -0.5%.
- In a hearing on Monday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said she expects eurozone inflation to subside to 2% over the medium term