Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal, lifted export prices for February to $188/t overnight, a ~20% increase from January prices. The increase comes as "most European countries turn to coal for their power plants after natural gas supply disruptions" according to Energy Ministry spokesperson Agung Pribadi.

Coal futures in China rose 9% overnight, reaching their highest level since the Government ordered increased production in Q4 of last year. Benchmark Newcastle prices rallied ~6% over Monday and Tuesday sessions. The rally comes on the back of France's EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) reducing nuclear power production forecasts for the second time this year. The French Government has since increased coal burn quotas by 50% for the remainder of Winter.

Earlier Tuesday, US thermal coal producer CONSOL (NYSE:CEIX) released a positive earnings report, citing increased pricing on improving domestic and export market fundamentals. CONSOL shares traded higher by as much as 15% on the back of the release. With Peabody (NYSE:BTU) set to report earnings Thursday, analysts are focused on any indication of improved contract pricing for 2022.