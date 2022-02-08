Will Twilio match Street's bullish expectations in Q4?

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, after market close.

Consensus EPS estimate is -$0.22 (vs. $0.04 in year-ago period) and consensus revenue estimate is $769.4M (+40.4% Y/Y).

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White recently said TWLO will "handily" beat estimates as the digital modernization market continues to grow.

Macquarie last month said it was bullish on TWLO, saying the firm would benefit from talent shortages and digital transformation.

Atlantic Equities said the recent TWLO sell-off is an opportunity for investors. "CEO Jeff Lawson is transitioning the business toward higher-margin products, which should start benefiting results over the next few quarters," said analyst Peter Sazel.

Morgan Stanley recently said Q4 should be a positive catalyst for TWLO as tough comparisons fade into the background.

Stifel said while TWLO stock has taken a beating, it believes it has the pieces in place to grow this year. Gross margins will likely rise due to "outsized growth in engagement applications".

Mizuho had said TWLO was among its top software picks since it has a "promising inflection point" in 2022, as the lack of third-party cookies in 2023 can result in a greater urgency towards customer data platforms.

Barclays Capital said concerns over Q4 results were overblown. Analyst Ryan MacWilliams said slowdown in organic growth is a result of tough Y/Y results, and not slowdown in the API market.

On average, Wall Street analysts rated TWLO a Strong Buy. But SA's Quant rating on the stock is Sell.

Last week, SA contributor Andres Cardenal, CFA, wrote "Twilio: An Undervalued Opportunity", rating the stock Buy. He said while the stock declined (-51% in 1 year), it had little to do with TWLO's fundamentals and was mostly due to market conditions.

TWLO had reported better-than-expected Q3 results, but shares fell after the announcement, likely due to its guidance of a much wider non-GAAP loss in Q4.

Over the last 2 years, TWLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.