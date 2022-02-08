Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares were down 9% midday Tuesday, marking their fifth straight session of trading below their initial public offering price of $10 per share.

Shares of the security robotics developer last changed hands at $7.21 at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET.

Knightscope shares made their market debut on Jan. 27, with the stock closing down 41% after opening at $14.44 and pricing at $10. The stock rose as high as $15.48 before reversing course to finish its first session in the red at $5.91.

Shares rallied for their second session on Jan. 28, fueled by news that Knightscope had signed an agreement with Securitas to provide a Knightscope robot to help with security for “a major US finance company.” The stock closed the session at $16.29. It hit an all-time high of $27.50 on Jan. 31.

Since then, the stock has steadily trended downward, closing at $7.88 on Monday, Feb. 7, and has fallen 18% over the past five sessions.

Knightscope (KSCP) develops and markets autonomous security robots, or ASRs, for indoor and outdoor surveillance use. The company operates on a “Machine-as-a-Service” business model, whereby clients rent ASRs for a monthly fee that also includes various maintenance, software and data services.

For a bullish take on Knightscope, check out SA contributor The Financial Lexicon’s column “Knightscope: Short Sellers Are Playing with Fire.” For a bearish view, read SA contributor Stone Fox Capital’s “Knightscope: Not Ready for Prime Time.”