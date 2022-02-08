Coca-Cola may be the stock picker's cure for inflation

UBS reiterated a Buy rating on Coca-Cola Company (KO +0.9%) and is constructive on the beverage giant's ability to use its pricing power in the inflationary backdrop.

Analyst Sean King advised that KO checks the boxes for the key drivers of pricing power with consumer packaged goods companies - including market share leadership, category/manufacturer concentration, limited exposure to private label and a history of rational pricing competition.

"We believe KO's unique pricing & franchise model could enable it to realize a greater increase in profit per concentrate gallon than the fully burdened increase in costs associated with selling that gallon, including the marketing support and territory exclusivity embedded in that price to bottlers. Per the company's October 27 2021 results, it anticipated +MSD inflation for its input basket. Broadly speaking, the company's bottling network projected +HSD inflation and we believe it intends to mitigate much of that cost with pricing and RGM initiatives. "

While the cost/price dynamic could take several quarters to play out and involves some wildcards, UBS believes KO stands in a better position relative to more vertically integrated CPG peers in the inflation environment.

UBS has a Buy rating on Coca-Cola and 12-month price target of $67.

Coca-Cola has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of all soft drink stocks.