Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) will buy General Electric's (GE -0.3%) France-based unit that makes and maintains turbines for nuclear power stations, French Minister of the Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili reportedly told Franceinfo radio Tuesday, without providing further details.

GE's nuclear activities are grouped under the GE Steam Power unit, which it bought as part of its 2015 acquisition of Alstom's power business and helps maintain key parts of France's 56 atomic plants.

For GE, a sale of the nuclear assets business would help it focus on gas turbines and renewable energy; for EDF, a deal would give itself the means to build new nuclear plants to face the climate transition and ensure France's energy independence.

