Perion Network Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 1:15 PM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.96M (+22.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PERI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.