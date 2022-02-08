Veru FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 1:16 PM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 vs. -$0.02 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.3M (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VERU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.